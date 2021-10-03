Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,651% compared to the typical volume of 172 call options.

Shares of TKR opened at $66.78 on Friday. The Timken has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

