Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $438.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Titan International by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. 306,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 2.54.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

