Timothy (Tim) Kennedy Acquires 40,000 Shares of Yandal Resources Limited (ASX:YRL) Stock

Yandal Resources Limited (ASX:YRL) insider Timothy (Tim) Kennedy purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$19,600.00 ($14,000.00).

Yandal Resources Company Profile

Yandal Resources Limited explores for and develops gold properties. It holds 100% interests in the Ironstone Well, Barwidgee gold, Mt McClure gold, and Gordons gold projects in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Orex Mining Pty Ltd and changed its name to Yandal Resources Limited in March 2018.

