TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

TIMB stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $831.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.07 million. TIM had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that TIM will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in TIM by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TIM by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in TIM in the second quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in TIM by 58.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 707.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 1,195,885 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

