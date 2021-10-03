Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.04 million.

TLYS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 467,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

