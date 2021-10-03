THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 109.1% in September

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of THK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 47,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,653. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. THK has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

