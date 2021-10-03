TheStreet Lowers Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HLF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

NYSE HLF opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $45,945,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,105,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.