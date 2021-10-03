The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.530-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.94.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.