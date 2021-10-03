The Toro Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

The Toro has raised its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Toro has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Toro to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $98.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.94. The Toro has a twelve month low of $80.77 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

