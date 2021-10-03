The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,650,250. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

