The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $340.28.

Shares of SHW opened at $285.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

