The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $8,527,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,438,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,285,000 after buying an additional 51,649 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Progressive in the second quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 426,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,899,000 after purchasing an additional 90,430 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $90.94 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

