The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC opened at $198.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

