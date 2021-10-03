The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.12

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.12 and traded as low as $14.83. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 8,744 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 43.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,309 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.