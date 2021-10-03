The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.12

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.12 and traded as low as $14.83. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 8,744 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.
About The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF)
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
