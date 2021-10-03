The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 284.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 267,201 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.43% of Hexcel worth $22,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

