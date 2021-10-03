The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,055 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Waters worth $21,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,103,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,497,000 after buying an additional 85,275 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waters by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after buying an additional 101,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 430,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,721,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $355.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.25 and a 200 day moving average of $347.52. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $192.54 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

