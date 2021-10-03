The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.78 Million Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.05% of American Assets Trust worth $23,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAT opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

