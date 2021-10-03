The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $21.58 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $21,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after buying an additional 609,850 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,413,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.