The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.23% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $24,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 95,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 23.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $87.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.