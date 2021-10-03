The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Up 210.6% in September

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 210.6% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hong Kong and China Gas stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 161,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,370. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

