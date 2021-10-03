The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.00365467 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001239 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

