The Force Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00034764 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00366798 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.