The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $269,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $310.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $215.79 and a one year high of $347.82. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

