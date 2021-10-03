The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,548,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,440 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $733,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,276,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,669,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

