Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TX shares. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

TX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 764,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,215. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ternium has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Ternium by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

