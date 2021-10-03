Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.86.

TME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE:TME opened at $7.13 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.