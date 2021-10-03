Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $279.00

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.57), with a volume of 55315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ten Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 307 ($4.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. The firm has a market cap of £186.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.96.

In related news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

