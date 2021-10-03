Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 370.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

