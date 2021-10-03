Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $0.49. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TECK. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,952. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

