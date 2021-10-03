TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Down 39.3% in September

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 227,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSI opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $5.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

