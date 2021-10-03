Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

TARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares in the company, valued at $30,831,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,990 shares of company stock worth $419,004 over the last three months. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

