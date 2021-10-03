Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

