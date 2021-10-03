Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TWNT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.69. 29,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,886. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tailwind Two Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

