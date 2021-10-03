T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded by Redburn Partners to Sell

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average of $137.40. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

