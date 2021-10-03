Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $358.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.25 and a 1-year high of $369.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.