Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $437.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.98 and its 200 day moving average is $439.09. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

