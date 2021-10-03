Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 740.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $29,456,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $1,098,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $928,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,297.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,849.57.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,828.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,884.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,609.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.