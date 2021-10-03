Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys Shares of 34,210 Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

KEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korea Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

