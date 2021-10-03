Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys Shares of 18,300 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPWH. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,500 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 673,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 705,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 453,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

