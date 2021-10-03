Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,600 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

