Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

