Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $54.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.07.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68,492 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,164,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 118,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 88,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
