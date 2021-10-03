Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $54.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68,492 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,164,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 118,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 88,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.91. 4,798,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.