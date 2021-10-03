SYNC Network Reaches Market Cap of $3.56 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.56 million and $8,584.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.62 or 0.00368330 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006154 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.87 or 0.00865183 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,707,650 coins and its circulating supply is 119,953,383 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

