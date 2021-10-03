Sylo (SYLO) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.43 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Sylo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $342,127.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sylo has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sylo

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

