Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,000 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,211 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 88,724 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $14.61 on Friday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $460.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

