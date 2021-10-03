Swiss National Bank Makes New $644,000 Investment in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 74.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 70.0% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 207.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 187,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 126,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $42,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,026,186 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVO opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

