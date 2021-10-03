Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,241,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 559,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,110,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,719,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 347,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after buying an additional 112,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $88.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

