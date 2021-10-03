Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 27.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 111.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 243,936 shares in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.85. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

