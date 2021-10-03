Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $314,000 in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

