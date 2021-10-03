Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $271,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

NYSE TYL opened at $464.33 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $346.45 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.